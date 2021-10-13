SC Lottery
North Charleston Police paint squad car pink for breast cancer awareness

North Charleston Police Representative Harvey Jacobs says an officer will be at Sam’s Club at 4900 Centre Point Drive in pink painted squad care raising money.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is raising money for breast cancer awareness in a new eye-catching way.

North Charleston Police Representative Harvey Jacobs says an officer will be at Sam’s Club at 4900 Centre Point Drive in pink painted squad care raising money.

Jacobs says North Charleston Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Paiam Etminan will be representing the department in the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.

North Charleston police breast cancer vehicles and representatives from the American Cancer Society will be on site, the department said.

The event will run from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jacobs said.

