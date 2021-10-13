SC Lottery
Orangeburg man charged with murder after elderly man dies

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 28-year-old Orangeburg man had his charges upgraded to murder after an elderly man died from his injuries.

Quincy Carr has now been charged with murder in connection to a September 24 assault at an assisted living home, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

“This individual was originally charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after the incident occurred,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “That has now been changed due to the victim succumbing to his injuries.”

Authorities say the incident occurred on September 24 when two residents, aged 79 and 54, were assaulted at a Benthomp Road assisted living home.

Deputies say they found the 79-year-old man on the floor “with blood on his face and the floor.”

Authorities say the victim was flown to a trauma hospital.

Carr was charged with simple assault for punching the 54-year-old in the face.

