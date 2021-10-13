Police investigating N. Charleston shooting

SC Lottery
Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in North...
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department says they responded to 7950 Crossroads Drive just before noon on Wednesday in response to reports of a shooting.

Police spokesman Harvey Jacobs says officers arrived to find the victim deceased from his injuries.

Officers say the investigation is active and no arrests have been made.

