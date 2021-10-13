SC Lottery
Savannah Police investigating fatal shooting at Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex

The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross...
The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on Tuesday night.(WTOC)
By Paige Phillips and Alyssa Jackson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on Tuesday night.

Police tell WTOC it happened in the parking lot of the soccer complex around 8:15 p.m. One adult male was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

We’re told the victim was 27-years-old. Police have not released his name at this time.

Police confirm a person of interest was immediately detained at the scene. Police say that person was also 27-years-old and they will be releasing his name at a later time.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, according to police.

Witnesses tell WTOC children were playing soccer at the complex at the time of the shooting and says the children had to be evacuated from the area.

We talked to a parent and his son who was playing at the complex at the time of the shooting.

“My wife had called to inform me that there had been a shooting at the parking lot and the players had been evacuated, rushed off the field, through the woods, to the other side of the complex,” said Matt, a parent to a soccer player.

“I heard some faint shouting and the next thing I know, five shots were fired. I heard it in the parking lot and as soon as you heard that, coaches evacuated us through the woods to the other side of the complex,” said Matt’s son Joseph who was playing soccer.

Savannah Police held a news conference at 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, and Savannah City Manager Jay Melder were all on scene. Alderman Nick Palumbo was at the hospital with the victim’s family.

