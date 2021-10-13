SC Health Department to host COVID-19 briefing amid declining cases
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will lead a weekly briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Dr. Brannon Traxler will answer questions about the state’s response to the pandemic at 2 p.m.
The briefing comes as the state posted fewer than 900 new cases earlier on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.