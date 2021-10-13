SC Lottery
SC Health Department to host COVID-19 briefing amid declining cases

The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will lead a weekly briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.(WIS-TV)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will lead a weekly briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Dr. Brannon Traxler will answer questions about the state’s response to the pandemic at 2 p.m.

The briefing comes as the state posted fewer than 900 new cases earlier on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

