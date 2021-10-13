SC Lottery
State fair kicks off in Columbia

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Fiske Fries, funnel cakes and all your fair favorites are back!

The South Carolina State Fair is opening in Columbia Wednesday.

It will be the first in-person fair since the pandemic, since last year’s fair was organized as a drive-thru.

State fair officials are reminding guests that masks are required in the City of Columbia.

Also officials say a mandatory clear bag policy will be in place.

The fair is scheduled to run through Oct. 24.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

