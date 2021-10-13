State fair kicks off in Columbia
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Fiske Fries, funnel cakes and all your fair favorites are back!
The South Carolina State Fair is opening in Columbia Wednesday.
It will be the first in-person fair since the pandemic, since last year’s fair was organized as a drive-thru.
State fair officials are reminding guests that masks are required in the City of Columbia.
Also officials say a mandatory clear bag policy will be in place.
The fair is scheduled to run through Oct. 24.
