Strong cold front to bring big temperature changes this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure has taken over our weather and will lead to plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures over the next couple days. We expect a sunny and warm afternoon with highs in the low 80s today. Highs will climb into the mid 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A cold front will near the area Saturday evening bringing a brief round of light showers before moving through Saturday night. Sunshine returns Sunday but temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will drop from the 80s Saturday to the low to mid 70s on Sunday. Morning lows will drop into the 50s beginning on Sunday. Some spots may drop into the 40s by Monday morning.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Possible Late. High 87.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 75.

