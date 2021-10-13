SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Thousands of jack-o’-lanterns on display in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - The ultimate Halloween story is back from the grave outside of the famous town of Sleepy Hollow, New York.

More than 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns are on display at The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze of the Hudson Valley.

The hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns recreate Washington Irving’s Headless Horseman and the famous bridge that he cannot cross.

The attraction also features jack-o’-lantern displays of the Statue of Liberty, the Van Cortlandt House, a giant dragon, a firetruck, bridges and even a merry-go-round.

Organizers say it is a year-round planning process.

The event attracted nearly 200,000 people in 2019.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shantell Elaine Patrivia Whaley, 23, and Tynasia Destiny Cashmair Varner, 22
Police arrest two women for assault, pepper spray attack
Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all...
Coroner identifies pedestrian who died in Savannah Highway crash
North Charleston Police responded to a shooting late Tuesday afternoon on Ashley Phosphate Road.
North Charleston Police prepare tourniquet for man shot, ‘bleeding profusely’
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Authorities said Deputy Nicholas Vecchione has been with the sheriff’s office since May 12,...
Solicitor clears Charleston County deputy in deadly shooting

Latest News

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, speaks during a news conference after Haaland's visit to talk...
Administration sets plan for 7 offshore wind farms by 2025
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 file photo, election workers in Fulton County began...
Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia
Officers say a sweep of the building showed the suspect had attempted to make a bed in the...
Police arrest man accused of breaking into bank, making bed in lobby
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack
Lina Tan Driggers is charged with operating a brothel and commission of offenses within 100...
Beaufort Co. woman charged with operating brothel near childcare facility