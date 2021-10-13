Working Wednesdays: Charleston International, vendors hiring for airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston International Airport and Delaware North are hiring for positions at the airport. Both hourly and salaried positions are available.

Representatives will appear on Working Wednesdays to talk in detail about job opportunities.

Charleston International is looking to fill positions for curbside control specialists, which are part-time and third shift, records specialist, electrical, HVAC, and mechanical maintenance technicians, in-flight kitchen associates, equipment operators and many others. You may click here to see all job openings and how to apply.

Delaware North is hiring baristas, food service cashiers, line cooks, dishwashers and utility workers, hosts, servers and many others. The company is offering a $1000 sign-on bonus for all hourly positions. All positions can be found on their website.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 1p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

