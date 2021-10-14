SC Lottery
1 killed, 3 hospitalized in Beaufort County crash

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol one person died after being ejected from a vehicle in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Beaufort County.

The crash happened at approximately 10:42 p.m. on U.S. Highway 278 near Moss Creek Drive, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

Lee said a 2018 Dodge Journey was crossing U.S. 278 when it was struck by a 2012 Hyundai sedan and a 2013 Infiniti SUV. The passenger of the Dodge Journey was ejected and died from their injuries.

The drivers of all three vehicles were sent to the hospital, Lee said.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The crash remained under investigation by the Highway Patrol and its accident investigation team.

