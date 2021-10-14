Alex Murdaugh faces new charges related to settlement money in death of housekeeper

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCSC) - Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has been charged in connection with misappropriated funds from a wrongful death settlement for the family of his longtime housekeeper, State Law Enforcement Division agents say.

Murdaugh is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

Agents with SLED and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement took Murdaugh into custody Thursday morning upon his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando.

The charges stem from a SLED investigation into the settlement funds in the death of Gloria Satterfield.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

“Today is merely one more step in a long process for justice for the many victims in these investigations,” SLED Chief Mark Keel. said, commending his agents over the last four months. “They will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those who were victimized by Alex Murdaugh and others. As I have said previously, we are committed to following the facts wherever they may lead us and we will not stop until justice is served.”

Murdaugh was booked into Orange County Corrections where he will be held until he receives an extradition hearing.

Upon extradition being granted or waived, he will be brought back to South Carolina to receive a bond hearing.

