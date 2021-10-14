SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Alex Murdaugh faces new charges related to settlement money in death of housekeeper

Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses upon his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando.(Orange County, Florida Jail)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCSC) - Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has been charged in connection with misappropriated funds from a wrongful death settlement for the family of his longtime housekeeper, State Law Enforcement Division agents say.

Murdaugh is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

Agents with SLED and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement took Murdaugh into custody Thursday morning upon his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando.

The charges stem from a SLED investigation into the settlement funds in the death of Gloria Satterfield.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

“Today is merely one more step in a long process for justice for the many victims in these investigations,” SLED Chief Mark Keel. said, commending his agents over the last four months. “They will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those who were victimized by Alex Murdaugh and others. As I have said previously, we are committed to following the facts wherever they may lead us and we will not stop until justice is served.”

Murdaugh was booked into Orange County Corrections where he will be held until he receives an extradition hearing.

Upon extradition being granted or waived, he will be brought back to South Carolina to receive a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Rollings is charged with grand larceny and misconduct in office, SLED agents said.
Ex-Summerville Police officer charged with grand larceny, misconduct
Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all...
Coroner identifies pedestrian who died in Savannah Highway crash
Goose Creek Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left one dead on Sept. 27.
Charges dropped against man arrested in fatal Goose Creek shooting, investigation continuing
Lina Tan Driggers is charged with operating a brothel and commission of offenses within 100...
Beaufort Co. woman charged with operating brothel near childcare facility
Fred Alfonzo Lance is currently wanted for one count of attempted murder and one count of...
Charleston Police search for man wanted on attempted murder charge

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the state has reached a...
Here’s how SC ranks in COVID-19 vaccination rate, hospitalizations, deaths
Wade Rollings is charged with grand larceny and misconduct in office, SLED agents said.
Ex-Summerville officer accused of stealing guns also accused of stealing cash from evidence
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after being ejected from a vehicle in a...
All lanes reopen after deadly 3-vehicle Beaufort County crash
For the week ending Sunday, the state reported 1,314 first-time unemployment claims, just 49...
SC reports drop in weekly initial unemployment claims