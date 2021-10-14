SC Lottery
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tx Police rescue man from burning car

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GARLAND, Tx. (CNN) - Police body camera footage shows officers pulling a man from a burning vehicle just outside Dallas.

The Garland Police Department says the rescuers are officers Matthew Fuhs and Chris Hataway.

They arrived to see the vehicle in flames early Wednesday morning with the unconscious driver still inside. The officers managed to get him out of the vehicle before it became fully engulfed.

Police said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger who had been in the vehicle was ejected, but police said that person’s injuries are also not life-threatening.

