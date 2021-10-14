CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tx Police rescue man from burning car

GARLAND, Tx. (CNN) - Police body camera footage shows officers pulling a man from a burning vehicle just outside Dallas.

The Garland Police Department says the rescuers are officers Matthew Fuhs and Chris Hataway.

They arrived to see the vehicle in flames early Wednesday morning with the unconscious driver still inside. The officers managed to get him out of the vehicle before it became fully engulfed.

Police said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger who had been in the vehicle was ejected, but police said that person’s injuries are also not life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.