SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cold front to crash our weekend party!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our weather sunny for a few more days before a cold front brings big changes for the weekend! We expect a sunny Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. High clouds will increase late today but our weather will stay dry through the end of the work week. We’ll be close to the record high temperatures of 87° on Friday with more sunshine and more dry weather. Everything changes on Saturday as a cold front nears the area late in the day. We’ll be dry through early afternoon on Saturday but the chance of a few passing showers will move in late in the afternoon hours and into the evening. A cold front will drive the scattered light rain showers offshore by midnight with drier and much cooler weather moving in for the second half of the weekend. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s on Sunday. Morning lows will dip down into the upper 40s by Monday morning inland from the beaches.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Late. High 87.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Rollings is charged with grand larceny and misconduct in office, SLED agents said.
Ex-Summerville Police officer charged with grand larceny, misconduct
Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all...
Coroner identifies pedestrian who died in Savannah Highway crash
Goose Creek Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left one dead on Sept. 27.
Charges dropped against man arrested in fatal Goose Creek shooting, investigation continuing
Fred Alfonzo Lance is currently wanted for one count of attempted murder and one count of...
Charleston Police search for man wanted on attempted murder charge
Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in North...
Police investigating N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Thursday forecast
VIDEO: Your Thursday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday night forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Strong cold front to bring big temperature changes this weekend!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday forecast