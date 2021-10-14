Cold front to crash our weekend party!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our weather sunny for a few more days before a cold front brings big changes for the weekend! We expect a sunny Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. High clouds will increase late today but our weather will stay dry through the end of the work week. We’ll be close to the record high temperatures of 87° on Friday with more sunshine and more dry weather. Everything changes on Saturday as a cold front nears the area late in the day. We’ll be dry through early afternoon on Saturday but the chance of a few passing showers will move in late in the afternoon hours and into the evening. A cold front will drive the scattered light rain showers offshore by midnight with drier and much cooler weather moving in for the second half of the weekend. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s on Sunday. Morning lows will dip down into the upper 40s by Monday morning inland from the beaches.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Late. High 87.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74.

