Colleton County School District investigating ‘cyber incident’

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says they experienced a “cyber incident” earlier this month.

The district’s information technology staff discovered that district networks were not in operation on October 4 and that the district had experienced a cyber incident.

Recovery measures, including contacting a professional incident response and recovery team, are underway, according to Colleton County School District Coordinator of Communications Sean Gruber.

Gruber says district facilities have remained secure and no physical security measures were affected. He says student instruction has continued during the outage and “communication remains intact for the community at large.”

