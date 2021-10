CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-526 has closed two westbound lanes near the Clements Ferry Road exit.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred one mile west of exit 23A at 5:05 p.m.

Update: Crash; I-526 WB: 1 mi W of Exit23A, 2 lft lns clsd, Ocrd: 5:05PM.| 5:12P — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) October 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.