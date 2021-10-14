SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ex-girlfriend accused of killing postal worker delivering mail

By Tony Keith and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – Police say a postal worker was shot and killed while delivering mail Wednesday afternoon in Colorado.

Officers responding to the call found the worker shot several times.

According to KKTV, the violent crime took place in front of a group of neighborhood mailboxes in Longmont.

Devan Schreiner, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

KKTV says Schreiner is reportedly the victim’s ex-girlfriend. Officers believe this was an isolated incident.

This postal worker is the third to be killed in the past two days in the U.S.

WMC reports two postal service employees were shot and killed Tuesday in a Memphis postal facility.

FBI investigators say the shooter in that case was also a postal employee who ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Rollings is charged with grand larceny and misconduct in office, SLED agents said.
Ex-Summerville Police officer charged with grand larceny, misconduct
Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all...
Coroner identifies pedestrian who died in Savannah Highway crash
Lina Tan Driggers is charged with operating a brothel and commission of offenses within 100...
Beaufort Co. woman charged with operating brothel near childcare facility
Goose Creek Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left one dead on Sept. 27.
Charges dropped against man arrested in fatal Goose Creek shooting, investigation continuing
Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in North...
Police investigating N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Bannon
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is making progress in its fight against coronavirus.
Biden gives update on COVID-19 fight
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel debates lower-dose Moderna COVID-19 shots for booster
Heather and Jake Sharek both recently had COVID-19. Heather was vaccinated, Jake was not. A...
‘I should’ve listened to my wife’: Man changes his mind on vaccine after surviving COVID
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Four women...
Norway’s bow-and-arrow killings seen as ‘act of terror’