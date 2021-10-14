Ex-Summerville officer accused of stealing guns also accused of stealing cash from evidence

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A training history report from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy shows the former Summerville Police officer charged in the theft of guns from police evidence is also accused of taking cash.

The report, which describes former officer Wade Rollings’ separation from the Summerville Police Department on Dec. 11, 2020, states Rollings admitted to stealing $7,493 in cash after being confronted about that amount of money which was found to be unaccounted for from the police evidence room.

The report states Rollings, 46, “openly admitted that he had stolen the money from the evidence locker and had modified the record in the system to reflect the money being released to one of the subjects involved in the case.”

Rollings said he had already spent most of the money he had stolen and “had hastily borrowed money from friends the day before in order to replace the money,” the report states. That admission led to him being charged with misconduct in office, the report states.

SLED: Officer also charged with grand larceny after guns stolen, sold to pawn shop

SLED announced Wednesday that Rollings was charged with grand larceny and misconduct in office.

Those charges stem from the theft of at least four firearms from the Summerville Police Department’s evidence room and their subsequent sale to a pawn shop, Crosby said.

An arrest warrant states he sold 11 firearms to a pawn shop on Dec. 14 after being fired from the police department. A search of the Lowcountry pawn database showed a description of items sold by Rollings, four of which were matched to items missing from the Summerville Police Department’s evidence room, the warrant states.

The firearms were determined to be missing in an internal evidence audit after Rollings was fired, court documents state. He was shown as the person selling the firearms by having to present his driver’s license and take a picture at the time of the sale.

He worked as a crime scene technician and possessor of a key to the evidence room, the warrant states.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.