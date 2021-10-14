Ladson man arrested on multiple tax fraud charges

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 49-year-old Lason man is accused of providing false information on earnings and state withholdings in five years’ worth of tax returns.

Michael Edwards is charged with five counts of furnishing false tax documents and four counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

SCDOR agents alleged Edwards falsified his earnings and state tax withholdings on W-2 forms included with his individual income tax returns filed with the SCDOR for tax years 2016 through 2020. Edwards received a total of $42,084 in refunds he was not entitled to for tax years 2016 through 2019, according to arrest warrants.

SCDOR agents also found that Edwards requested a fraudulent refund of $10,520 for tax year 2020; however, this refund was not issued.

If convicted, Edwards faces a $5,000 fine and/or one year in prison for each count of furnishing a false tax document and up to 10 years in prison and a $500 fine for obtaining goods under false pretenses.

Edwards was being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County pending a bond hearing.

