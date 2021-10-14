New daily COVID-19 case count rises above 1,000 for first time in days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,304 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, the highest daily total since Sunday.

Thursday’s report included 864 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 440 detected through rapid tests. Twice this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, DHEC reported totals below 1,000 for the first time since July.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Thursday’s release covered Tuesday’s test results.

The agency reported a total of 22 deaths, 15 of which were listed as confirmed and seven as probable.

Eight of those deaths were reported in the Lowcountry. Berkeley County had the highest total of any county Thursday with four confirmed deaths. Charleston County reported two confirmed and one probable death and Colleton County reported one confirmed death.

The results came from 12,893 tests. The state’s percent positive rate rose from 7.6% to 8.4%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 882,455 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 707,935 cases detected using PCR tests and 174,520 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,114 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,351 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,763 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 11.3 million tests since the pandemic began.







