SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Alex Murdaugh medical records detail gunshot wound injury, positive drug test

Partial medical records provided by a spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh provide details about the...
Partial medical records provided by a spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh provide details about the wound he suffered in a Labor Day weekend shooting.(Orange County Dept. of Corrections)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Partial medical records provided by a spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh provide details about the wound he suffered in a Labor Day weekend shooting.

The medical records from Memorial Health in Savannah were provided to the media by a spokesperson and do not include the name of the physician who treated Murdaugh. Other details were also redacted from the documents.

Murdaugh, 53, was shot along a rural Hampton County road on Sept. 4. He initially told investigators he was shot while changing a tire, but investigators say he later admitted to giving a man a gun and asking that the man fatally shoot him as part of an insurance fraud plot designed to provide his surviving son with an insurance payout estimated to be around $10 million.

The medical records state Murdaugh was brought in by ambulance and was wearing a cervical collar, a specialized neck brace designed to immobilize a patient’s head and neck. He was conscious and alert. The records state his head had been wrapped in gauze and bleeding from a wound appeared to have been controlled by the wrapping. The report noted dried blood on the patient’s chest and abdomen and around a cervical collar placed on him by EMS. It also noted a heavy matting of congealed blood in the patient’s hair under the gauze wrapping.

Murdaugh told doctors he immediately lost his vision but that it slowly returned over time and was able to call 911 on his own after the shooting along a Hampton County road on Sept. 4.

A head-to-toe examination revealed two superficial wounds that appeared to be bullet wounds to the posterior scalp with no active bleeding, the record states. There were no other external signs of trauma found.

A CT scan revealed a parietal skull fracture and underlying small subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhage.

The report also noted that he tested positive for barbiturates and opiates at the time of his examination.

“Of note, patient’s wife and son were recently murdered in June of this year,” the document notes, referring to the shooting of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, at the family’s hunting property in the Islandton community of Colleton County on June 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death
Michael Edwards faces five counts of furnishing false tax documents and four counts of...
Ladson man arrested on multiple tax fraud charges
Curtis Smith told CBS’s “48 Hours” his side of the story about the Sept. 4 incident in which...
Alleged triggerman in insurance scheme says he didn’t shoot Alex Murdaugh
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after being ejected from a vehicle in a...
All lanes reopen after deadly 3-vehicle Beaufort County crash

Latest News

A slow but steady process to relocate a historic schoolhouse in Mount Pleasant to a new...
Historic Mount Pleasant schoolhouse moved to new location in Snowden community
Dorchester County School District Two released a statement Friday on an incident involving a...
District releases statement on discovery of gun at high school
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there were 1,333 new...
SC reports 2nd-highest COVID-19 case count of the week, 110+ deaths
Actor Chevy Chase will visit North Charleston to attend the 30th anniversary screening of...
Chevy Chase set to appear at N. Charleston screening of ‘Christmas Vacation’