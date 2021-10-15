SC Lottery
Chevy Chase set to appear at N. Charleston screening of ‘Christmas Vacation’

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Actor Chevy Chase will visit North Charleston to attend the 30th anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

The screening is set for Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Tickets for the event go on sale Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

After the showing of the holiday classic on the big screen, the celebration will continue with Chase, who played Clark Griswold, sharing stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and legendary television programs.

An original member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Chase also appeared in classic movies “Caddyshack,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Fletch,” and “Three Amigos.”

“Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend,” North Charleston Performing Arts Center spokesman Alan Coker said.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. Coliseum ticket office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VIP Tickets are available and include a photo op.

