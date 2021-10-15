SC Lottery
DD2 offering free COVID-19 testing for students, staff

Free COVID-19 testing is available for Dorchester District Two students and staff.
Free COVID-19 testing is available for Dorchester District Two students and staff.(Houston Dept. of Health via CNN)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Free COVID-19 testing is available for Dorchester District Two students and staff.

District officials on Thursday announced a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to provide the testing.

The district says the voluntary testing will be conducted by the district’s DHEC-assigned testing partner Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 115 Devon Road.

Rapid and PCR tests will be available and no appointment is necessary, but parent or guardian and staff consent forms will be required at the time of testing.

