District releases statement on discovery of gun at high school

Dorchester County School District Two released a statement Friday on an incident involving a...
Dorchester County School District Two released a statement Friday on an incident involving a gun found in a student's bookbag at Fort Dorchester High School.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District Two released a statement Friday on an incident involving a gun found in a student’s bookbag at Fort Dorchester High School.

District spokesperson Pat Raynor said a security officer at Fort Dorchester found the handgun during a search.

“The situation was immediately reported to law enforcement who removed the student from campus,” Raynor said. “There was no disruption of school operations and no threat to the safety of students or staff.”

The district did not name the student involved, but said “appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with district policies and state and federal regulations.”

The school’s administration praised the quick action of security staff and the school resource officer.

Parents and staff have been informed of the incident, Raynor said.

