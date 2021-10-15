SC Lottery
I-26 eastbound lanes reopen after hazmat spill

Two right eastbound lanes near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit at mile marker 209 were blocked...
Two right eastbound lanes near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit at mile marker 209 were blocked Friday morning because of a hazardous materials spill.(SCDOT)
By Patrick Phillips
Oct. 15, 2021
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The two right eastbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road reopened shortly before 9 a.m. after a reported hazardous material spill.

The incident happened near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit at mile marker 209 were shut down.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the material was that spilled or what caused it.

SCDOT cameras showed a huge backup behind the spill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

