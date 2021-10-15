I-26 eastbound lanes reopen after hazmat spill
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The two right eastbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road reopened shortly before 9 a.m. after a reported hazardous material spill.
The incident happened near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit at mile marker 209 were shut down.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the material was that spilled or what caused it.
SCDOT cameras showed a huge backup behind the spill.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
