I-26 eastbound lanes reopen after hazmat spill

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The two right eastbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road reopened shortly before 9 a.m. after a reported hazardous material spill.

The incident happened near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit at mile marker 209 were shut down.

All lanes of I-26 EB have reopened after a hazardous spill near Ashley Phosphate Road. Traffic will still take awhile to clear out between Ashley Phosphate and University Blvd. #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/9Jrq3S2I5a — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) October 15, 2021

It wasn’t immediately clear what the material was that spilled or what caused it.

SCDOT cameras showed a huge backup behind the spill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

