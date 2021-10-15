SC Lottery
Friday is last day to sign up for Angel Tree Program

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army will accept signups for its annual Angel Tree program through 4 p.m. Friday.

The organization extended its application period after seeing a surprising decline in the number of families who signed up for help for the holidays, a drop of nearly two-thirds over last year’s total.

The Angel Tree Program provides gifts for children up to the age of 12 for families who might otherwise have nothing under the tree.

Those accepted into the program are asked to provide a list of things their children need and want and local donors then purchase those items.

Signup continues Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Community Center on Ashley River Road.

