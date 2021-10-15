SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Historic Mount Pleasant schoolhouse set to be moved Friday morning

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After years of fundraising, a historic schoolhouse in Mount Pleasant is expected to move to its new location Friday morning.

The Long Point Road School House is one of the last remaining Jim Crow buildings in South Carolina and the last African American school east of the Cooper.

A developer brought the property the school currently sits on but said it would allow the Snowden Community time to move the building to preserve it.

Plans call for the former school to be transformed into a cultural education center.

Mary P. Lawerence, a former Long Point Road School House student said in 2018 that having the schoolhouse restored would bring opportunities to teach future generations about the past.

The College of Charleston said the building dates back to the 1920s and called it a “rare survivor of a pre-integration school in the Jim Crow era.”

The schoolhouse is set to be moved to Snowden Road, approximately a mile from its current location, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death
Michael Edwards faces five counts of furnishing false tax documents and four counts of...
Ladson man arrested on multiple tax fraud charges
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after being ejected from a vehicle in a...
All lanes reopen after deadly 3-vehicle Beaufort County crash
Lina Tan Driggers is charged with operating a brothel and commission of offenses within 100...
Beaufort Co. woman charged with operating brothel near childcare facility

Latest News

Former Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Ryan Kunitzer became the fire chief for the St. Johns...
St. Johns Fire District names new chief
Signups for this year's Salvation Army Angel Tree Program close at 4 p.m. Friday.
Friday is last day to sign up for Angel Tree Program
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: St. Johns Fire District names new chief
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Long Point Road School House set to move Friday