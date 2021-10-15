Historic Mount Pleasant schoolhouse set to be moved Friday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After years of fundraising, a historic schoolhouse in Mount Pleasant is expected to move to its new location Friday morning.

The Long Point Road School House is one of the last remaining Jim Crow buildings in South Carolina and the last African American school east of the Cooper.

A developer brought the property the school currently sits on but said it would allow the Snowden Community time to move the building to preserve it.

Plans call for the former school to be transformed into a cultural education center.

Mary P. Lawerence, a former Long Point Road School House student said in 2018 that having the schoolhouse restored would bring opportunities to teach future generations about the past.

The College of Charleston said the building dates back to the 1920s and called it a “rare survivor of a pre-integration school in the Jim Crow era.”

The schoolhouse is set to be moved to Snowden Road, approximately a mile from its current location, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

