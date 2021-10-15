James Island Connector Run to close Connector Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The James Island Connector will close Saturday morning an hour before the start of the annual James Island Connector Run.

The event, a 10K run or 5K walk, is set to kick off Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

The James Island Connector will close at 7:30 a.m. and is expected to remain closed through 10:30 a.m.

The Charleston Police department says it is working with Wappoo Cut Bridge operators to help alleviate traffic congestion on James Island before and during the run.

Officers will also be posted along Folly Road.

The run serves and honors students with disabilities and promotes fitness, builds community awareness and ultimately funds college scholarships for students with physical disabilities.

The event’s website states the city of Charleston will “most likely require” all participants to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the race’s start time.

The post-race festival is held at Cannon Park. In previous years, the festival also included music, a beer garden and kids zone, but because of the pandemic, the festival will be scaled back to only include refreshments with organizers antipating a return to the full activities in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.