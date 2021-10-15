Lowcountry High School Football - Week 8

SC Lottery
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

10/14

North Charleston 6, Academic Magnet 0 - The Cougars had 4 interceptions on the night as they improve to 4-3. The Raptors fall to 2-5.

10/15

Oceanside Collegiate at Hanahan - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ft. Dorchester at Stall

Goose Creek at Cane Bay

Summerville at West Ashley

Stratford at Wando

Berkeley at Ashley Ridge

James Island at Colleton County

Beckham at Bishop England

Philip Simmons at Woodland

Timberland at Lake Marion

Baptist Hill at Bowman

Military Magnet at Cross

Burke at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman

Colleton Prep at Calhoun Academy

Northwood Academy at Hilton Head Prep

St. John’s Christian at Thomas Heyward

Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep

