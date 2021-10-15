Lowcountry High School Football - Week 8
10/14
North Charleston 6, Academic Magnet 0 - The Cougars had 4 interceptions on the night as they improve to 4-3. The Raptors fall to 2-5.
10/15
Oceanside Collegiate at Hanahan - Live 5 Game of the Week
Ft. Dorchester at Stall
Goose Creek at Cane Bay
Summerville at West Ashley
Stratford at Wando
Berkeley at Ashley Ridge
James Island at Colleton County
Beckham at Bishop England
Philip Simmons at Woodland
Timberland at Lake Marion
Baptist Hill at Bowman
Military Magnet at Cross
Burke at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman
Colleton Prep at Calhoun Academy
Northwood Academy at Hilton Head Prep
St. John’s Christian at Thomas Heyward
Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep
