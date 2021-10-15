Man arrested after firing shots at officers

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says a man was arrested Wednesday after firing three shots at officers.

Capt. James Brown says officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Aldrich Place just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they made a perimeter around the home and contacted the suspect using the PA system from a police vehicle.

A report states the suspect was heard saying “I have an AK-47, with 50 rounds, and when I come outside you guys better have your pistols out” and officers could hear the suspect moving around inside the garage.

Authorities say the suspect then moved inside the home and opened the front door and could be seen moving back and forth in front of the door before firing three rounds out the front storm door in the direction of the officers.

According to Brown, the suspect walked out the front door wearing a ballistic vest and carrying a rifle that was pointed at the ground. He says officers told the suspect to drop the rifle and the suspect complied and was taken into custody.

The suspect was charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during a violent crime. The suspect was booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

