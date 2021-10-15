SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Nearly 1500 without power in West Ashley

Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy(WRDW)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly 1500 people are without power in West Ashley Friday night.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, 1,499 people are currently without power in the area between Paul Cantrell Boulevard and Ashley River Road.

Officials with Dominion Energy say crews are responding to downed lines in the area of Tobias Gadsen and Ashley River Road.

Their website estimates power to be restored by 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death
Michael Edwards faces five counts of furnishing false tax documents and four counts of...
Ladson man arrested on multiple tax fraud charges
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Partial medical records provided by a spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh provide details about the...
Alex Murdaugh waives extradition; Medical records detail gunshot wound, positive drug test

Latest News

More than two years after a man died following a sedative injection from Charleston County EMS,...
Two years after man’s death, lawsuit filed against Charleston County over ketamine usage
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Two years after man’s death, lawsuit filed against Charleston County over ketamine usage
In response to a request filed under the Freedom of Information Act, the Charleston County...
Video shows former Charleston Co. jail deputy pushing man onto hard floor
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Video shows former Charleston Co. jail deputy pushing man onto hard floor