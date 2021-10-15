Nearly 1500 without power in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly 1500 people are without power in West Ashley Friday night.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, 1,499 people are currently without power in the area between Paul Cantrell Boulevard and Ashley River Road.

Officials with Dominion Energy say crews are responding to downed lines in the area of Tobias Gadsen and Ashley River Road.

Their website estimates power to be restored by 9:30 p.m.

