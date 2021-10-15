SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for humor and dedication

Officer Cody Holte died in the line of duty last year, and will be memorialized alongside other fallen officers in the nation’s capital.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Saturday during a ceremony on Capitol Hill, Officer Cody Holte will be honored nationally for his sacrifice in the line of duty.

His family and friends from North Dakota are in Washington ahead of the event.

Friends and family of the fallen descending in Washington this weekend. And in that sea of blue— cresting over the Capitol, members of the Grand Forks Police Department and Officer Cody Holte’s family.

“We have a continent of police officers, there is some Grand Forks sheriff, officers, Peace Ap, and family members here for support,” said Lt. Jeremey Moe with the Grand Forks Sheriff Department.

Officer Cody Holte, 29, was killed by gunfire last year assisting sheriff deputies serving an eviction notice.

He’s remembered for his sense of humor and, according to Lt. Moe, his unwavering sense of dedication to the community.

“This is not something that happens often— it’s impactful, we come from a community where most people know somebody from our law enforcement community. It’s that small town North Dakota,” said Lt. Moe.

Officer Holte is one of 22,000 officers now memorialized in stone at the Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Typically, Holte would have been recognized during a series of annual events in May, but because of the pandemic organizers had to postpone the traditional ceremonies. A candlelight vigil, wreath laying, and naming ceremony will take place this weekend.

Patrick Yoes with the Fraternal Order of says it’s all a critical part of the healing process for those with loved ones lost.

“Families from all over the country have come into Washington so we can finally give them to due respect that they’ve earned and deserve for their sacrifice to this country,” said Yoes.

Holte is just the 2nd officer in Grand Forks PD history to be lost in the line of duty. Officer Robert Martin- who died in a motorcycle crash in 1966- is also named on this memorial.

The ceremony can be streamed Saturday on the National Police Week website.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death
Michael Edwards faces five counts of furnishing false tax documents and four counts of...
Ladson man arrested on multiple tax fraud charges
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Partial medical records provided by a spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh provide details about the...
Alex Murdaugh waives extradition; Medical records detail gunshot wound, positive drug test

Latest News

This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
UK counterterror officers lead probe in lawmaker’s slaying
In response to a request filed under the Freedom of Information Act, the Charleston County...
Video shows former Charleston Co. jail deputy pushing man onto hard floor
A slow but steady process to relocate a historic schoolhouse in Mount Pleasant to a new...
Historic Mount Pleasant schoolhouse moved to new location in Snowden community
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Historic Mount Pleasant schoolhouse moved to new location in Snowden community
Partial medical records provided by a spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh provide details about the...
Alex Murdaugh waives extradition; Medical records detail gunshot wound, positive drug test