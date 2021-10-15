SC Lottery
Record highs possible today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Record warmth is expected as we wrap up the work week across the Lowcountry! Sunshine will warm temperatures quickly today pushing us into the 80s before lunch time. The record high of 87 degrees is in jeopardy this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with low 80s at the beaches. A cold front is heading our way this weekend and will bring an abrupt end to this unseasonably warm weather. Saturday will start out sunny and warm but a cold front will near the area late Saturday afternoon. There will be a brief window, between 4PM and 9 PM, where a few showers or downpours could quickly move through the area. Following the rain, we’ll be turning much cooler! We’ll wake up to the 50s on Sunday morning and only warm into the low 70s Sunday afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be about 15° cooler than Saturday. Get ready to dig out the Fall gear!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Showers Possible Late. High 87.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 71.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 75.

