S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says

Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to warrants.(Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Adam Mintzer and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A Lexington County elementary school teacher is accused of having weed edibles in her student prize box, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

WIS reported than Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to warrants.

Weiss, a teacher at Rocky Creek Elementary School, bought a mixed bag of candy from the Dollar General to give to her students, and on Sept. 23, two students were allowed to get a prize from the candy box, according to the department’s report.

The report said one student grabbed “Stoney Patch Kids” gummies, believing they were Sour Patch Kids, and though Weiss told the student to grab something else, the child still left with marijuana edibles. The other grabbed a Dum Dums lollipop.

“Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box. The student went back to the box and happened to grab another pack of edibles,” said Koon.

After getting the prize, the student with the gummies went to an afterschool daycare program and asked his teacher there to help him open the pack.

The after-school program teacher noticed that the bag was not Sour Patch Kids, did not open the pack, and contacted the child’s school, according to the responding deputy’s report.

After being informed about the incident, the Rocky Creek assistant principal found another pack of marijuana gummies in the prize bowl, and the deputies found THC edibles in Weiss’ home, according to the arrest warrant.

The report from law enforcement also says Weiss was “hysterical” when she was approached by her assistant principal.

No students ate the edibles, according to Koon.

As of Oct. 13, Weiss is no longer employed by Lexington School District One, according to district officials.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said Dr. Greg Little, superintendent. “It is unacceptable for a staff member to potentially threaten the well-being of a child. We will continue to work to ensure all of our children have a safe environment to learn and grow. Rocky Creek Elementary has a sterling reputation which will not be tarnished by the actions of one person.”

The pack claims the gummies have 350 mg of THC. Koons said these gummies are illegal in South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

