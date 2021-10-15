SC reports 2nd-highest COVID-19 case count of the week, 110+ deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there were 1,333 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in Friday’s report, the second-highest total reported since Sunday’s 1,420.

Friday’s report included 987 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 346 detected through rapid tests.

Monday’s total of 1,252 began a three-day consecutive drop in cases, with Tuesday’s total falling below 1,000 for the first time since July and Wednesday’s falling below 900.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Friday’s release covered Wednesday’s test results.

Friday’s report showed a dramatic rise in the number of deaths, with 119 total, more than five times Thursday’s total of just 22.

Of the 119, DHEC said 106 were listed as confirmed and 13 were listed as probable.

Greenville County accounted for the largest number of deaths with 30 confirmed and one probable and Spartanburg County had the second-highest with 19 confirmed and 3 probable.

Lowcountry counties reported a total of six deaths. Berkeley County listed two confirmed deaths, Charleston County reported one confirmed and one probable death, and Beaufort, Dorchester and Williamsburg Counties each listed one confirmed death.

The results came from 23,349 tests with a percent positive of 6.4%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 883,982 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 709,073 cases detected using PCR tests and 174,909 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,232 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,461 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,771 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 11.3 million tests since the pandemic began.







