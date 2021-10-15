St. John’s Fire District appoints new chief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. John’s Fire District board of commissioners named a new fire chief on Thursday.

Ryan Kunitzer took over as fire chief on Saturday after serving as a battalion chief and fire marshal for the last five years.

“I am honored and excited about the opportunity to lead a great service organization here at St.

John’s,” Kunitzer said. “The dedicated men and women of this organization provide a high level of professional service. I look forward to serving our community.”

The appointment comes following the retirement of former Fire Chief Colleen Walz after eight years.

“Chief Walz was integral to the modernization and strategic success to the STJFD and a mentor to many,” Kunitzer said. “We thank Chief Walz for her dedicated service to the citizens and personnel at St. John’s.”

