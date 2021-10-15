SC Lottery
St. Johns Fire District names new chief

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Johns Fire District Board of Commissioners selected a new chief to lead the fire district.

Ryan Kunitzer, who previously served as a battalion chief and fire marshal with the district over the last five years, became chief on Oct. 9.

“I am honored and excited about the opportunity to lead a great service organization here at St. Johns,” Kunitzer said. “The dedicated men and women of this organization provide a high level of professional service. I look forward to serving our community.”

He succeeds former Fire Chief Colleen Walz who retired from St. Johns with eight years of service.

“Chief Walz was integral to the modernization and strategic success to the STJFD and a mentor to many,” Kunitzer said. “We thank Chief Walz for her dedicated service to the citizens and personnel at St. Johns.”

Kunitzer is a graduate of the Citadel Graduate College with a Master of Science in Leadership and a Bachelor of Applied Science from Waldorf University in Fire Science Administration.

He is completing the Executive Fire Officer Program through the National Fire Academy.

He received the STJFD Leadership Award in 2017 and he completed the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce Leadership Charleston program this year.

Before St. Johns, Kunitzer held positions with the Charleston Fire Department and the Saginaw Township Fire Department in Saginaw, Michigan.

