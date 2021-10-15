SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Thinking of giving blood? Here’s why they’ll ask about your vaccination status

By Danielle Seat and Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Lowcountry blood services navigate a blood shortage, they are also fielding questions about blood donations from those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Blood Connection spokesperson Heather Moulder says the group is in critical need of blood and says one’s vaccination status does not affect your ability to donate. Moulder says they are asking donors to provide their vaccination status and the brand of vaccine they received, but this is only to make sure donors received one of the vaccines approved by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization.

“We have heard a lot of concern about unvaccinated people receiving blood of those that are vaccinated, and they may have some preferences to not,” Moulder said. “However, we are governed by the FDA and we have not received any guidance from the FDA around making sure that that doesn’t happen.”

She says they are not tagging the blood as vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Moulder says now is the time to donate blood if you can, because their inventory is depleted, and they are worried this could soon impact hospitals.

To keep the shelves stocked, Moulder says they need 800 units per day across their coverage area. She says if all eligible people donated blood twice a year, they would likely not be in this critical need.

Red Cross concerned about emergency blood shortage

The South Carolina Red Cross says an emergency blood shortage could begin to affect approximately 30 Lowcountry hospitals that depend on them for their blood supply.

Red Cross spokesperson Mandy McWherter says they are doing everything they can to ensure hospitals get what they need but that hospital orders are outpacing donations.

“When there’s a shortage and we’re unable to meet hospital needs, that’s obviously a huge problem for patients that county on those,” McWherter says. “So there could be delays in patient care and that’s the last thing we want to see. So we’re asking all eligible donors to come out and give.”

McWherter says the Red Cross has seen a decline of 10 percent in donations in just the last few weeks, bringing them to the lowest their blood supply has been in more than six years at this time of year.

The South Carolina Red Cross is offering extra incentives for those who give blood with two $5 gift cards every time you come in.

The easiest way to find a location to donate near you is to use the service’s online locator tool.

McWherter says one trauma patient, a car accident or shooting victim, for instance, could need up to 40 units of blood.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death
Michael Edwards faces five counts of furnishing false tax documents and four counts of...
Ladson man arrested on multiple tax fraud charges
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after being ejected from a vehicle in a...
All lanes reopen after deadly 3-vehicle Beaufort County crash
Lina Tan Driggers is charged with operating a brothel and commission of offenses within 100...
Beaufort Co. woman charged with operating brothel near childcare facility

Latest News

The James Island Connector Run kicks off Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
James Island Connector Run to close Connector Saturday morning
The Long Point Road Schoolhouse is set to move to Snowden Road Friday morning with plans to...
Historic Mount Pleasant schoolhouse set to be moved Friday morning
Former Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Ryan Kunitzer became the fire chief for the St. Johns...
St. Johns Fire District names new chief
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Blood Connection faces blood shortage, vaccination questions