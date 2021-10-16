SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Archeologists show lot from 1671 at Charles Towne Landing

Charles Towne Landing (Source:southcarolinaparks.com)
Charles Towne Landing (Source:southcarolinaparks.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A historic site along the South Carolina coast is inviting visitors to look at archeologists’ work to explore a town lot from 1671.

Archeologists and historical interpreters were giving tours of the site Saturday at Charles Towne Landing in Charleston.

The archeologists recently found brick walls, lime floor, multi-paned window glass fragments, pottery, furniture parts and a gold-plated watch cover. More tours will take place later.

Charles Towne Landing just off the Ashley River was the first English settlement in South Carolina and exhibits at the site show how some of the earliest European settlers to the state lived.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Partial medical records provided by a spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh provide details about the...
Alex Murdaugh waives extradition; Medical records detail gunshot wound, positive drug test
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Actor Chevy Chase will visit North Charleston to attend the 30th anniversary screening of...
Chevy Chase set to appear at N. Charleston screening of ‘Christmas Vacation’
Football
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 8

Latest News

Nearly 1,000 people turned out for a walk in North Charleston Saturday morning to raise money...
Nearly 1,000 turn out for Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Riverfront Park
The James Island Connector Run kicks off Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
James Island Connector reopens Saturday morning following run/walk
Multiple food giveaway events are set to happen in the Lowcountry on Saturday. Source: Live 5
Multiple food giveaways happening in the Lowcountry Saturday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Multiple food giveaways happening in the Lowcountry Saturday