Colleton County School District awarded literacy grant

Three Colleton County elementary schools are receiving funding from a literacy grant.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Colleton County elementary schools are receiving funding from a literacy grant.

Cottageville Elementary, Forest Hills Elementary and Northside Elementary are all receiving funding from a $2.8 million grant through the non-profit ArtsNOW.

The Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and was shared with six schools across the southeast.

District officials say the grant will provide students with diverse and culturally responsive media collections in school libraries as well as include professional learning for teachers and media specialists to help build literacy achievement in students from kindergarten to fifth grade for five years.

