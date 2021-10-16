Big cool down this weekend with a few showers!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is headed our way with cooler fall weather on the way by the second half of the weekend. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a very warm day with highs approaching the upper 80s, the record high for Charleston International Airport is 90 degrees set in 2018. Clouds will increase later this afternoon as a cold front approaches. There will be a brief window, between 4PM and 9 PM, where a few showers or downpours could quickly move through the area. Following the rain, we’ll be turning much cooler! We’ll wake up to the 50s on Sunday morning and only warm into the low 70s Sunday afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be about 15° cooler than Saturday. Get ready to dig out the Fall gear! Temperatures dip into the 40s Monday morning, a chilly start to the day! With the sunshine, highs will be in the low 70s. Sunshine will be the theme for the rest of the week with high pressure in control. The cooler weather is short lived, temperatures will be back to near 80 degrees by the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers Possible Late. High 88, Low 53.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 72, Low 49.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 74, Low 51.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 76, Low 56.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79, Low 59.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 80, Low 62.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.