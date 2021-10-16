Driver dies in overnight crash on I-95

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County overnight, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on southbound I-95 at mile marker 87 near I-26.

Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said the driver of a 2012 Nissan Altima was heading south when they left the road and overturned in a body of water.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a seatbelt.

The highway patrol is still investigating the crash.

