James Island Connector to close Saturday morning for run/walk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge between the Charleston peninsula and James Island will be closed for much of Saturday morning as runners take part in the James Island Connector Run.

The 10K run and 5K walk are set to kick off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The connector will close at 7:30 a.m. ahead of the event and will stay closed until 10:30 a.m.

The Charleston Police Department said it’s working with Wappoo Cut Bridge operators to help deal with the traffic impacts.

