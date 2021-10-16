SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man accused of punching firefighter at Summerville fire station

The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested Thursday after punching a female...
The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested Thursday after punching a female firefighter in the jaw.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested Thursday after punching a female firefighter in the jaw.

A report states James Moore walked into Summerville Fire and Rescue Station 5 on Butternut Road and told firefighters that he was “tired, hungry and thirsty.” Moore was given a glass of water and then stared outside towards the road before saying “oh my god” and then turning to the firefighters and saying “I confess,” the police report states.

According to a police report, Moore then became irritated and threw his water cup at a firefighter before “striking her with a closed fist on the left side of her jaw.”

A police report states that another firefighter held Moore on the ground until officers arrived.

Officers say when they arrived Moore showed signs of agitation and “possible impairment” and that Moore told officers he had smoked marijuana.

Officers arrested Moore for third-degree assault and battery and simple possession of marijuana after they say they found 1.87 grams of “green plant-like material.”

Moore was evaluated by Dorchester County EMS before being taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Michael Edwards faces five counts of furnishing false tax documents and four counts of...
Ladson man arrested on multiple tax fraud charges
Partial medical records provided by a spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh provide details about the...
Alex Murdaugh waives extradition; Medical records detail gunshot wound, positive drug test

Latest News

A slow but steady process to relocate a historic schoolhouse in Mount Pleasant to a new...
Historic Mount Pleasant schoolhouse moved to new location in Snowden community
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Historic Mount Pleasant schoolhouse moved to new location in Snowden community
More than two years after a man died following a sedative injection from Charleston County EMS,...
Two years after man’s death, lawsuit filed against Charleston County over ketamine usage
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Two years after man’s death, lawsuit filed against Charleston County over ketamine usage