Man dead in overnight Bluffton shooting

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - A 23-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting in Bluffton, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a business on Bluffton Road. When deputies got to the scene, they found the man unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim, Marlon Lyons Jr., of Port Royal, was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived. An autopsy is set for this week.

Deputies are still investigating the shooting and have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information should call Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

