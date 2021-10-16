Nearly 1,000 turn out for Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Riverfront Park

SC Lottery
Nearly 1,000 people turned out for a walk in North Charleston Saturday morning to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s research and support.(Source: Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly 1,000 people turned out for a walk in North Charleston Saturday morning to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s research and support.

Organizers said the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraiser in the world that raises awareness and money for Alzheimer’s research and support. The walk takes place in more than 600 communities each year on varying dates, including at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

Attendees donned purple in honor of Alzheimer’s awareness and carried flowers of different colors along the two-mile route.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, a disease that kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The walk aims to make a difference in the lives of those with Alzheimer’s and their families.

Organizers said they’ve raised about $200,000 so far but will continue fundraising until the end of the year. Their goal is $295,000.

“The excitement is overwhelming sometimes,” Heather Van Lin, a committee member for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, said. “It’s almost like a wedding, when you’re getting done, you want to cry and you want to be happy. I just think overall everyone is so happy to be here and I think driving toward the same cause is so important.”

To learn more about the organization or to help them reach their goal, visit their website.

