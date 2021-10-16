SC Lottery
Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending((Source: WIS))
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate at the Broad River Correctional Institution held his cellmate hostage on Saturday.

Officials with the SC Dept. of Corrections tweeted that the situation was resolved peacefully after officers intervened and no one was injured and no other inmates were involved.

A cellphone and a homemade knife were confiscated during the incident, according to officials.

SCDC police are investigating and charges are pending.

