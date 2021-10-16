SC Lottery
Persistent water vapor found on one of Jupiter’s moons

NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a...
NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of the Europa's atmosphere.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - Scientists have found evidence of water in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa.

NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of the Europa’s atmosphere.

Interestingly, the water vapor was only present in one hemisphere. It’s unknown why that’s the case.

Researchers used Hubble’s ultraviolet imaging to make the discovery.

NASA said Europa has a very smooth surface and the solid ice crust looks like cracked eggshell.

The interior has a global ocean with more water than found on Earth and could possibly harbor life.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

