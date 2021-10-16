SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by North Myrtle Beach police vehicle on Highway 17

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after they were struck by a police vehicle in Horry County early Saturday.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said this happened at around 2:40 a.m. just south of Atlantic Beach on Highway 17.

According to Lee, an officer with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety was traveling north in their police vehicle when they struck the pedestrian, who was walking east across the highway.

Lee added the pedestrian was in the road illegally when they were hit.

The officer was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, and no other injuries were reported.

No charges are expected to be filed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

