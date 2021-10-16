SC Lottery
Summerville Miracle League returns to the field

The Summerville Miracle League says its mission is to enhance the lives of people with special needs through baseball.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry youth baseball league returned to the diamond on Saturday.

The Summerville Miracle League says its mission is to enhance the lives of people with special needs through baseball.

The league plays three games on Saturdays through November 13 with three games taking place each weekend and an All-star game scheduled for November 6.

Konnor O’Sullivan has been working with the Miracle League since high school and says he has loved every minute.

“Kids come out that are special needs or adults come out and play baseball, we provide anything for them, snacks, chips, drinks,” O’Sullivan said. “We provide them a great experience so the parents can have a break.”

He says the league has a lot of new players this year.

“It’s good to have everyone back out and just have everything back to normal,” O’Sullivan said.

