1 charged, another hurt after shooting at Myrtle Beach resort

Jamie Lee Pickett
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in custody after a shooting at a Grand Strand resort late Saturday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to a report of gunshots at the Ocean Reef Resort, located at 7100 North Ocean Boulevard, around 11:30 p.m.

Police said they found one injured person who was taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover.

Police later identified Jamie Lee Pickett of Wadesboro, North Carolina, as the suspect. Authorities said he fled the scene shortly after the incident, which stemmed from a domestic incident between him and another person.

The victim of the shooting was someone who was trying to intervene.

Pickett was later taken into custody by the South Carolina Highway Patrol after being involved in a crash just north of the city. Online records show he’s being charged with driving under the influence in connection to the crash.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Pickett will also be charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pickett was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Sunday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

